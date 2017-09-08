Chatham Area Transit announces route updates for evacuation

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County has been issued an evacuation order. Chatham Area Transit will run a regular schedule today, Friday, Sept. 8, with its fixed route buses and pick up anyone at a CAT bus stop who is trying to evacuate. No paratransit service will be available on Friday.

Downtown routes will deviate to serve the Civic Center staging area.

Routes that do not travel downtown will connect with routes that do so people can reach the staging area at the Civic Center.

Pets in carriers will be allowed on vehicles to be taken to the evacuation staging area.

Please limit your belongings to 2 small bags as vehicles are expected to be crowded both going to the Civic Center and those going out to the shelters.

Fixed route service will be available on Frida. Fare free service will be available on Saturday, Sept. 9, between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Some delays are expected with routes deviating to the Civic Center and with other evacuation traffic. Return of regular service will be contingent upon evacuation re-entry and county conditions.

Paratransit service will be suspended Friday and Saturday. Return of scheduled service is contingent upon evacuation re-entry and county conditions.

Ferry service will be available Friday. Service will be suspended on Saturday and will resume contingent upon evacuation re-entry and county conditions.