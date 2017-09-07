Thursday Morning Hurricane Irma Update

Hurricane Irma is not backing down. This Category 5 storm is moving through the Tropical Atlantic Ocean at 17 mph. Irma is heading west northwest toward The Bahamas and Cuba. Whether or not the storm makes landfall, these islands will see hurricane force winds, heavy rain, storm surge, power outages, and life-threatening flooding.

Although the storm is still far away from the U.S., we could start seeing impacts as early as this weekend.

While we are in the center of the National Hurricane Center forecast cone, a shift to the left or right would change exactly what type of impacts we see.

 

 

