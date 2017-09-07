Shelter locations for Hurricane Irma evacuees

People seek shelter from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Rising floodwaters from the remnants of Hurricane Harvey chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground Sunday in Houston, overwhelming rescuers who fielded countless desperate calls for help. (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP)

The following is a current list of Red Cross shelters across Georgia, as well as their planned opening times. Residents can also check with local officials for Good Samaritan shelters that may be open locally.

Open Shelters:

Effective on Thursday, September 7:

  • East Macon Park: open at 5 p.m. — 3326 Ocmulgee E Blvd. Macon, Ga 31217

Effective on Friday, September 8:

  • North Macon Park Community Center: open at 10 a.m. — 815 N Macon Park Dr. Macon, Ga 31210
  • Blackshear Trail Elementary: open at 6 p.m. — 1001 Blackshear Road Cordele, Ga. 31015

Open Campgrounds:

Effective Thursday, September 7:

  • West Point Lake will open Holiday campground to evacuees. Registration for a campsite will be handled at Holiday campground gatehouse. Evacuees are encouraged to call in advance at 706-884-6818.
  • Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its camping facilities free of charge on their unreserved campground facilities. Evacuees will have free access to hot showers and restroom facilities. For more information dial 770-946-4211 or visit their website here.

