SC Gov. says he plans to issue evacuation order for 10 a.m. on Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — S.C. Governor Henry McMaster says he “intends” to issue an evacuation order for 10 a.m. on Saturday. He hopes to make that call on Friday and the evacuation regions are still being discussed.

He gave a live press conference today at South Carolina Emergency Operations Center at 2 p.m. and began the event by stating his main message was to urge people to “be prepared.”

He said that lane reversals will begin the same time as evacuation orders. Lane reversals are planned for US 501 in Horry County; I-26 from Charleston to Columbia; US 21 in Beaufort County and US 278 in Hilton Head.

He explained that everyone needs to know their evacuation routes.

McMaster also explained that 143 inpatient hospital and treatment facilities along coastal regions in potential impact zone were ordered to evacuate at 2 p.m. today, Thursday. Those regions include Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Dorchester, Berkeley and Georgetown.

McMaster also plans to announce school closures and government offices for Monday and Tuesday in all 46 counties in the state.