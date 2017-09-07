Mayor Buelterman issues evacuation order for Tybee Island

Related Coverage Tybee mayor encourages residents to begin storm prep; city offers sandbags starting today

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Jason Buelterman calls for a mandatory evacuation for City of Tybee Island, starting Friday, September 8 at 8:00 a.m.

This comes after Governor Deal called for a mandatory evacuation for all of Chatham County, effective at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 9 at 8 a.m.

“We are evacuating earlier than the rest of the county primarily due to the low-lying nature of Highway 80,” says Buelterman in a Facebook post.

Mayor Buelterman says there is expected to be some flooding of the Highway 80 causeway at high tides starting late Friday evening.

“We will of course be closely monitoring Highway 80 to make sure traffic keeps flowing and will notify everyone of any flooding issue using all the communication tools at our disposal,” Buelterman says.

Some non-emergency functions of the city will be shut down, effective at 2 p.m. today.

Anyone who needs assistance evacuating due to a lack of transportation is urged to call Tybee City Hall at 786-4573 extension 135. If necessary, press 0 to leave a message.

Anyone who has special needs is asked to contact the Chatham Emergency Management (CEMA) at 912-691-7443.

The next update will be at 6:00 p.m. this evening.