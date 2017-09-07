Hurricane Irma: Important info for McIntosh County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for McIntosh County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from McIntosh County Emergency Management, visit here.

Evacuations:

The McIntosh Board of Commissioners has issued a mandatory evacuation for all of McIntosh county, effective at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 8.

A mandatory curfew will go into effect on Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. each day until further notice.

State of Emergency:

The McIntosh Board of Commissioners has issued a state of emergency for the entire county.

McIntosh County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Click here to enroll in CodeRED to receive emergency notifications. By registering you will be added to the emergency call list.

Follow McIntosh County Emergency Management on Facebook here.

Closings & Cancellations for McIntosh County are as listed:

Schools:

  • McIntosh County Schools will be closed September 8, 11 and 12.

Other:

  • The McIntosh County YMCA will close at noon on Friday, September 8 and remain closed through Tuesday, September 12. All group exercise classes, child watch, Mother’s Morning Out, and Super Saturday events are canceled until Tuesday, September 12th.
  • Health departments and environmental health offices in McIntosh County will close Friday, September 8. Public health facilities will open as soon as it is safe to do so.

Click here to go back to the list of all counties in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

