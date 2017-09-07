Hurricane Irma: Important info for McIntosh County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for McIntosh County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from McIntosh County Emergency Management, visit here.

Evacuations:

The McIntosh Board of Commissioners has issued a mandatory evacuation for all of McIntosh county, effective at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 8.

A mandatory curfew will go into effect on Friday from 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m. each day until further notice.

State of Emergency:

The McIntosh Board of Commissioners has issued a state of emergency for the entire county.

McIntosh County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Click here to enroll in CodeRED to receive emergency notifications. By registering you will be added to the emergency call list.

Follow McIntosh County Emergency Management on Facebook here.

Closings & Cancellations for McIntosh County are as listed:

Schools:

McIntosh County Schools will be closed September 8, 11 and 12.

Other:

The McIntosh County YMCA will close at noon on Friday, September 8 and remain closed through Tuesday, September 12. All group exercise classes, child watch, Mother’s Morning Out, and Super Saturday events are canceled until Tuesday, September 12 th .

. Health departments and environmental health offices in McIntosh County will close Friday, September 8. Public health facilities will open as soon as it is safe to do so.