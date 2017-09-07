Hurricane Irma: Important info for Long County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Long County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Long County Emergency Management Agency, visit here or call 912-545-3683.
Evacuations:
A mandatory evacuation has NOT been issued for Long County.
Long County EMA Director Edward Brewer has issued a voluntary evacuation starting at 3:00 p.m. on September 7, with an emphasis on low-lying and individuals in trailers.
The county will retain essential personnel and are expected to report to work as normal.
State of Emergency:
Long County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.
Stay up-to-date:
Closings & Cancellations for Long County are as listed:
Schools:
- Long County schools will be closed on Friday, Monday and Tuesday.