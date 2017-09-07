Hurricane Irma: Important info for Liberty County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Liberty County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Liberty County Emergency Management Agency, visit here or call 912-368-2201.

Evacuations:

The Liberty County Board of Commissioners has issued a county-wide mandatory evacuation for all areas of the county, effective at 8:00 a.m. on September 9.

State of Emergency:

Liberty County has issued a declaration of local emergency. The Emergency Management Agency has activated the Emergency Operations Plan.

Closings & Cancellations for Liberty County are as listed:

Schools:

Liberty County Schools will be closed Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12 due to impending severe weather. This cancellation includes all athletic and after school activities. Staff and students should plan to report back to work on Wednesday, September 13th unless notified otherwise.

Pryme Tyme and Georgia Pre-K will be closed for all of the Liberty County Public Schools through Tuesday, September 12th.

Businesses:

The Department of Driver Services in Hinesville will close at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8 and will remain closed through Saturday, September 9.

The Liberty County/ Armed Services YMCA will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 8th and remain closed through Tuesday, September 12th. All group exercise classes, child watch, Mother’s Morning Out, and Super Saturday events are canceled until Tuesday, September 12th.

Other:

The Liberty County Neighborhood Center in Hinesville will be closed Friday, September 8 through Monday, September 11.

Health departments and environmental health offices will be closed on Friday, September 8. Public health facilities will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.