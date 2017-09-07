Hurricane Irma: Important info for Jasper County residents

By Published:

Below is a list of important information and links for Jasper County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Jasper County Emergency Management, visit here or call 843-726-7607.

Evacuations:

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Jasper County. Officials urge residents to leave as soon as possible.

State of Emergency:

Effingham County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Additional info:

Jasper Co. shelter: Ridgeland Consolidated School (250 Jagur Trail, Ridgeland SC 29936). 1100 people can fit inside, but individuals are encouraged to bring their own resources.

Fire stations will take you to a shelter if needed.

Jasper Co. Management number for nonemergency and re-entry into Jasper County is 843-726-4421.

Closings & Cancellations for Jasper County are as listed:

Schools:

  • Jasper County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, September 8 and Monday, September 11.
  • Thomas Heyward Academy will be closed on Friday and Monday as well.

Other:

  • Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority offices will be closed September 8, 11 and 12. Offices are expected to reopen on Wednesday, September 13.
  • The National Wildlife Refuge will be closed as of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. The refuge will remain closed until the storm has passed, damages are assessed, and any clean-up operations are conducted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s