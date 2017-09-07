Hurricane Irma: Important info for Jasper County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Jasper County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Jasper County Emergency Management, visit here or call 843-726-7607.
Evacuations:
A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Jasper County. Officials urge residents to leave as soon as possible.
State of Emergency:
Effingham County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.
Additional info:
Jasper Co. shelter: Ridgeland Consolidated School (250 Jagur Trail, Ridgeland SC 29936). 1100 people can fit inside, but individuals are encouraged to bring their own resources.
Fire stations will take you to a shelter if needed.
Jasper Co. Management number for nonemergency and re-entry into Jasper County is 843-726-4421.
Closings & Cancellations for Jasper County are as listed:
Schools:
- Jasper County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, September 8 and Monday, September 11.
- Thomas Heyward Academy will be closed on Friday and Monday as well.
Other:
- Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority offices will be closed September 8, 11 and 12. Offices are expected to reopen on Wednesday, September 13.
- The National Wildlife Refuge will be closed as of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. The refuge will remain closed until the storm has passed, damages are assessed, and any clean-up operations are conducted.