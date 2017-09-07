Hurricane Irma: Important info for Jasper County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Jasper County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Jasper County Emergency Management, visit here or call 843-726-7607.

Evacuations:

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Jasper County. Officials urge residents to leave as soon as possible.

State of Emergency:

Effingham County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Additional info:

Jasper Co. shelter: Ridgeland Consolidated School (250 Jagur Trail, Ridgeland SC 29936). 1100 people can fit inside, but individuals are encouraged to bring their own resources.

Fire stations will take you to a shelter if needed.

Jasper Co. Management number for nonemergency and re-entry into Jasper County is 843-726-4421.

Closings & Cancellations for Jasper County are as listed:

Schools:

Jasper County Public Schools will be closed on Friday, September 8 and Monday, September 11.

Thomas Heyward Academy will be closed on Friday and Monday as well.

Other:

Beaufort-Jasper Water and Sewer Authority offices will be closed September 8, 11 and 12. Offices are expected to reopen on Wednesday, September 13.

The National Wildlife Refuge will be closed as of 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. The refuge will remain closed until the storm has passed, damages are assessed, and any clean-up operations are conducted.