Hurricane Irma: Important info for Glynn County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Glynn County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Glynn County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-267-5678 (24/7 phone support)

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all of Glynn County, including Jekyll Island, beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8.

Evacuation route maps can be found here.

Utilities will not be available and may be damaged for an extended period of time.

State of Emergency:

Glynn County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

The Glynn County Board of Commissioners and City of Brunswick have also issued the State of Emergency for the county.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Text ‘Follow EffinghamEMA to 40404 for text alerts from our EMA office. Standard messaging rates apply.

Additional info:

The Need a Ride Program has been activated for Glynn County and will remain in effect on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9. People who need a ride should go to pick up points listed below from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. If people need to evacuate pets through the Need a Ride Program, you will need to report to the Lanier Plaza pick up area. You will be taken to the nearest Red Cross shelter.

The Need a Ride pick up location are as follows:

Mary Ross Park

Colonial Mall

United Pentecostal Church

Harris Teeter (St. Simons Island)

Bay Harbor Church of God

Lanier Plaza (Pet Pick-up)

Glynn County EMA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlynnCountyEM/

Closings & Cancellations for Glynn County are as listed:

Cities:

County offices and courts will be closed starting noon on Friday, September 8 and will remain closed on September 11 & 12.

Schools:

All schools in the Glynn County School System will be canceled on September 8, 11 & 12. All athletic events will be canceled. For updates, go to www.glynn.k12.ga.us.

Catholic Schools in Glynn County (St. Frances Xavier) will close September 8, 11 & 12 due to the potential threat from Hurricane Irma.

Other:

The Glynn County Animal Control Department is closed and has stopped intake. They will evacuate the animals currently at the shelter to safety.

The Department of Driver Services will close at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8.