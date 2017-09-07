Hurricane Irma: Important info for Glynn County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Glynn County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Glynn County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-267-5678 (24/7 phone support)
Evacuations:
A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all of Glynn County, including Jekyll Island, beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8.
Evacuation route maps can be found here.
Utilities will not be available and may be damaged for an extended period of time.
State of Emergency:
Glynn County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.
The Glynn County Board of Commissioners and City of Brunswick have also issued the State of Emergency for the county.
Stay up-to-date on your county:
Text ‘Follow EffinghamEMA to 40404 for text alerts from our EMA office. Standard messaging rates apply.
Additional info:
The Need a Ride Program has been activated for Glynn County and will remain in effect on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9. People who need a ride should go to pick up points listed below from 10:00 am – 6:00 pm. If people need to evacuate pets through the Need a Ride Program, you will need to report to the Lanier Plaza pick up area. You will be taken to the nearest Red Cross shelter.
The Need a Ride pick up location are as follows:
- Mary Ross Park
- Colonial Mall
- United Pentecostal Church
- Harris Teeter (St. Simons Island)
- Bay Harbor Church of God
- Lanier Plaza (Pet Pick-up)
Glynn County EMA Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GlynnCountyEM/
Closings & Cancellations for Glynn County are as listed:
Cities:
- County offices and courts will be closed starting noon on Friday, September 8 and will remain closed on September 11 & 12.
Schools:
- All schools in the Glynn County School System will be canceled on September 8, 11 & 12. All athletic events will be canceled. For updates, go to www.glynn.k12.ga.us.
- Catholic Schools in Glynn County (St. Frances Xavier) will close September 8, 11 & 12 due to the potential threat from Hurricane Irma.
Other:
- The Glynn County Animal Control Department is closed and has stopped intake. They will evacuate the animals currently at the shelter to safety.
- The Department of Driver Services will close at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8.