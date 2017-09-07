Hurricane Irma: Important info for Effingham County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Effingham County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Effingham County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-754-8206.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Effingham County, but EMA is in level three — “monitoring the storm.”

A voluntary evacuation will be issued as of 8:00 a.m. Friday, September 8, according to Sheriff McDuffie with the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents are strongly encouraged to be proactive and get an early start.

Effingham citizens should move inland and west. Take Highway 21 and Highway 17 north toward Augusta, or Highway 80 and I-16 west toward Macon/Atlanta.

State of Emergency:

Effingham County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Additional info:

Effingham residents with functional, medical needs assistance should contact the Effingham County Health Department at 912-754-6484.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Text ‘Follow EffinghamEMA to 40404 for text alerts from our EMA office. Standard messaging rates apply.

Closings & Cancellations for Beaufort County are as listed:

Cities:

Springfield and Guyton have canceled council meetings set for next Tuesday. Guyton’s meeting will take place on September 14.

Government offices will be closed Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12.

State and Superior courts will be closed Monday, September 11 through Friday, September 15.

Schools:

The Effingham School System will be closed for all staff and students on Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12. In addition, all school related activities are canceled.

Pryme Tyme and Georgia Pre-K will be closed for all of the Effingham County Public Schools through Tuesday, September 12 .

The Sept. 9 administration of the ACT, scheduled to be administered at Effingham County High School and South Effingham County High School, has been canceled. The rescheduled test date will be posted at www.actstudent.org as soon as it is determined, and registered examinees will receive official notification.

Other:

The Effingham YMCA will close at noon on Friday and remain closed through Tuesday. All group exercise classes, child watch, Mother’s Morning Out, Y Pre-School and Super Saturday events are canceled until Tuesday, September 12 .