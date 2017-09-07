Hurricane Irma: Important info for Chatham County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Chatham County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Chatham Emergency Management Agency, visit here.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has been issued for all Chatham County zones, beginning Saturday, September 9 at 8:00 a.m.

Mayor Jason Beulterman has announced an evacuation for Tybee Island, starting Friday, September 8 at 8:00 a.m.

State of emergency:

A local state of emergency has been issued, effective September 7 at 2:00 p.m. This allows CEMA to use the full resource of the county and municipalities.

CEMA is in OPCON 3, ‘the Readiness Phase,’ which implements additional coordination activities.

Additional evacuation info:

The Evacuation Assembly Area will open at 8 AM at the Civic Center

Shelters are in the process of opening across Georgia. To find a shelter please call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

Citizens can report price gouging by calling the Georgia Department of Law’s Consumer Protection Unit at 404-651-8600 or 1-800-869-1123.

Stay up to date:

Text ‘FOLLOW CHATHAMEMA’ to 40404 to be added to the SMS notification list. Standard text messaging rates apply.

Closings & Cancellations for Chatham County are as listed:

Cities:

City of Savannah to close non-emergency services at 2 p.m. on September 7 through Sept. 12. All City garages will be closed, except for the State Street Garage, which will remain free and open to the public through the storm event. Residents are asked to secure garbage and recycling carts prior to the approach of Hurricane Irma.

City of Port Wentworth will close non-essential City Departments on September 7. and will not reopen until further notice. Municipal Court scheduled for September 13 has been canceled. Notices of new court dates will be mailed out.

Note: this will include water and sewer services until the re-entry is permitted.

City of Tybee will close non-emergency functions, effective September 7 at 2:00 p.m.

City Departments and City Hall in Garden City are scheduled to be closed Friday, September 7 – Tuesday, September 12, 2017. All City Court hearings scheduled for Wednesday, September 13, 2017, will now be held on Wednesday, September 27, 2017.

Hospitals:

Due to the uncertainty of the force of this storm, St. Joseph’s/Candler will consolidate operations to St. Joseph’s Hospital. he Candler Hospital emergency department will not be open during the storm or in the days afterward. The timing of the closure will be contingent upon the safe transfer, discharge or evacuation of current patients. In the event of an evacuation, St. Joseph’s/Candler is not accepting special needs patients. In accordance with county hurricane policies, families should contact CEMA directly to arrange evacuation to a nearby shelter.

Schools:

Savannah Chatham County Public Schools will close Friday, Sept. 8 and will remain closed on Monday and Tuesday. Make sure to check their website [www.sccpss.com] for further updates.

Benedictine Military School will have a half day Friday and will be closed on Monday. BC’s varsity football game in Brooklet against Southeast Bulloch is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

Savannah Christian has canceled school and events for Sept. 8. At this time, they cannot predict when school will resume next week.

Savannah State University has canceled classes Friday-Tuesday. Residential students can begin evacuating Thursday. All residential halls will be closed no later than Saturday morning. Campus will be closed noon Saturday – Tuesday.

Armstrong State University in Savannah and Hinesville will close Thursday at 5 p.m. Residence halls will close Friday at 9 a.m. Classes will be canceled and campus will be closed Friday – Tuesday.

The South University, Savannah campus and administrative offices will be closed Saturday, September through Wednesday, September 13 due to Hurricane Irma.

St. Andrew’s School will be closed Friday, September 8 and will remain closed until further notice.

Urban Christian Academy & Daycare closed Thursday and Friday and Monday.

Catholic schools in Chatham County (Blessed Sacrament, St. Frances Cabrini, St. James and St. Peter the Apostle) will close Sept. 8, 11 & 12 due to the potential threat from Hurricane Irma.

St. Vincent’s Academy will be closed September 8, as well as Sept. 11-15.

Kicklighter Academy will be closed Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12 and then will continue to follow Chatham County school closures.

Wesley Community Centers of Savannah, Inc. (including The Lady Bamford Center and all of its programs) will be closed Sept. 8, 11 & 12. This is subject to change so please check back as conditions develop.

The ACT testing at Beach High School that was scheduled for Saturday, September 9, at 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. has been canceled. Testing will be rescheduled for a later date.

The ACT Test scheduled for Saturday, September 9, 2017, at Savannah State University has been canceled. ACT will contact all examinees affected by this cancellation and provide an update on the rescheduled test date.

The ACT testing at St. Vincent’s Academy that was scheduled for Saturday, September 9 has been canceled. Testing will be rescheduled for a later date.

Businesses:

Savannah Neurology Specialists (6602 Waters Ave, Bldg C) will be closed Sept 8 through Sept 12. They will have an On Call Physician available at Memorial Hospital for emergencies and Phone Triage coverage throughout the storm.

All Childcare Network Schools in Savannah and Pooler will be closed Sept. 8, 11 & 12.

St. James Early Learning will be closed Sept. 8, 11 & 12.

All Chatham County YMCA locations will close at noon on Friday, Sept. 8 th and remain closed through Tuesday, September 12 th . All group exercise classes, child watch, Mother’s Morning Out, Fun Club and Super Saturday events are canceled until Tuesday, September 12 th . All YMCA youth sports programs will be canceled Thursday, September 7 th through Tuesday, September 12 th .

All three Telfair Museums sites (Jepson Center, Telfair Academy, Owens-Thomas House) will close at the end of business Thursday and will be closed through at least Tuesday.

All Daniel Defense manufacturing facilities and offices will be closed starting Friday, September 8th and will remain closed until the storm has passed and the facilities are deemed safe to resume work.

Other:

Fort Pulaski National Monument

Savannah National Wildlife Refuge (NWR) & Wassaw NWR will close, effective 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. It will remain closed until the storm has passed and damage/clean-up operations are conducted.