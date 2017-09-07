Hurricane Irma: Important info for Bryan County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Bryan County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from Bryan County Emergency Management, visit here or call 912-858-3646

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Bryan County.

Bryan County Emergency Services has announced a voluntary evacuation for residents east of I-94, effective at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8.

So far there is NO evacuation for Pembroke or North Bryan County.

State of Emergency:

Bryan County is included in the updated list of counties under a Declared State of Emergency by Governor Nathan Deal.

Stay up-to-date on your county:

Text ‘Follow BryanCountyEMA’ to 40404 for text alerts from the EMA office. Standard messaging rates apply.

Closings & Cancellations for Bryan County are as listed:

Schools:

Bryan County Schools are closed Sept. 8, 11 and 12.

Richmond Hill Montessori Preschool will be closed Sept. 8, 11 &12 for inclement weather associated with Hurricane Irma.

Other:

Richmond Hill YMCA will close at noon on Friday, September 8 and remain closed through Tuesday, September 12. All group exercise classes, child watch, Mother’s Morning Out, Fun Club and Super Saturday events are canceled until Tuesday, September 12. All YMCA youth sports programs will be canceled Thursday, September 7th through Tuesday, September 12th.