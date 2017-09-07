Hurricane Irma: Important info for Beaufort County residents

Below is a list of important information and links for Beaufort County residents ahead of Hurricane Irma. For additional information from BCSO Emergency Management, visit here.

Evacuations:

A mandatory evacuation has not been issued for Beaufort County. However, in the event of an evacuation, first responders urge residents to follow suit.

State of Emergency:

Beaufort County is in OPCON 3, ‘the Readiness Phase,’ which is in effect as of 1:00 p.m. on September 7.

Additional info:

If an evacuation is necessary, buses will route throughout the county to pick up residents. Register online here.

For more information on shelters, visit BCSO’s website here.

To sign up for alerts from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office & other public safety agencies in your area, visit here.

Closings & Cancellations for Beaufort County are as listed:

Cities:

Beaufort County government offices will close noon on Friday, September 8 and remain closed until further notice.

City of Beaufort offices will be closed Friday, September 8.

Schools:

Beaufort County schools will operate on normal schedules Thursday and operate a half-day schedule on Friday. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11:45 a.m. and K-8, middle and high schools will dismiss at 12:45 p.m. All school-related activities, including field trips and athletic events, are cancelled until further notice.

Sea Pines Montessori Academy will be closed on Friday, September 8.

Holy Trinity Classical Christian School will be cancelled beginning September 8, until further notice. The school will periodically email families additional information.

Other:

The Beaufort County Treasurer’s Office will close early on September 7 & 8.

Each of the Fourteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Offices will close at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7 until further notice.

Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge will close, effective 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 7. It will remain closed until the storm has passed and damage/clean-up operations are conducted.