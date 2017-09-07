Functional, Access, and Medical Needs Registry will close at 5 p.m. today

Published:

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. – Applications for the Chatham County Functional, Access, and Medical Needs Registry will not be taken after 5 p.m. today, Thursday, Sep. 7.

At that point in time any residents who do not have transportation should make arrangements to get to the Savannah Civic Center at 301 West Oglethorpe Avenue to evacuate with the general population should an evacuation order be issued.

Sign up by calling, (912) 691-7443 or visit their website: Georgia Department of Health.

The health departments says they must close the Registry ahead of tropical storm force winds in order to process the number of applicants already received.

