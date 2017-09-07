Atlanta hotels fill up as Florida residents flee Irma; 2 speedways open campgrounds for evacuees

ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta hotels are seeing a boom in business as anxious Floridians head north to escape Irma.

At least 150,000 people are under mandatory evacuation, pushing Atlanta-area hotels to near capacity.

Gabriele Webster, the General Manager of Hotel Indigo in Atlanta said, “We booked up very, very fast within two days. We actually started two, three days ago, a lot of phone calls, you know? Like many from Florida — a lot of potential guests with pets and we are very, very pet friendly.”

Atlanta Motor Speedway will open its camping facilities free of charge to evacuees seeking temporary refuge from the approaching Hurricane Irma. The Speedway, which is equipped to handle thousands of campers during its annual NASCAR weekend, will open both RV and tent campgrounds to any interested evacuees beginning Sept. 7. For more information, go to http://www.atlantamotorspeedway.com/media/news/ams-opens-camping-facilities-for-hurricane-irma-evacuees.html

And, Talladega Superspeedway will offer a portion of its campgrounds – which will include hot shower and restroom facilities, as well as water hookups on gravel and grassy areas – free to evacuees seeking temporary refuge, beginning Sept. 7 at 9 a.m. CDT. For more information, go to http://www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/Articles/2017/09/Hurricane-Irma-Evacuees-Welcome.aspx?PromotionCode=1