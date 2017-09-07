911 is NOT the number to call for hurricane information; find out how to get alerts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency responders also putting out a notice to you after their phone lines were flooded with people trying to get information on evacuation.

They are asking that you not call 911 unless there is an immediate emergency.

If you want updates on Hurricane Irma and how the city is responding you can sign-up for the Chatham County Emergency Management System by texting “Follow ChathamEMA” to 40404–make sure there is a space between ‘follow’ and ‘ChathamEMA.’

You can also sign-up to get alerts from the City of Tybee Island by going to their website at cityoftybee.org and click on “notification sign-up” button on the home page.