Wednesday Morning Hurricane Irma Update

Irma made landfall early Wednesday morning, in Barbuda, as a Category 5 storm. This dangerous storm is tearing through the Atlantic Ocean, with a west northwest movement at 16 mph. Hurricane watches and warnings are up for the Dominican Republic, Haiti, parts of Cuba, into the Turks and Caicos and Bahamas. Storm Team 3 is watching the path of Irma very closely, because a shift north or south could change the impacts we see hear at home. While there is still a chance Irma could turn out to sea and not impact the U.S. directly, here the three main scenarios for Hurricane Irma:

