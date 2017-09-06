Video: Hurricane hunters fly into eye of Irma

LEEWARD ISLANDS (NBC) — As Hurricane Irma reaches Category 5 strength, a plane full of hurricane hunters is getting a closer look at the eye of the storm.

In this video from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, you can see just how drastic the change is from the raging storm to the calm of the hurricane’s eye.

Forecasters expect winds close to 200 miles per hour and a dangerous storm surge as the storm makes landfall.

Hurricane Irma is moving through the Northern Leeward Islands and is expected to hit Puerto Rico Wednesday night.

Forecasters believe it could make landfall in Florida as early as Saturday night.