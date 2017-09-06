Veterinarian: Chip your pet before hurricane

(WFLA) If your pet ran off during Hurricane Irma, how would you find them?

Veterinarian Dr. Holly O’Hara advises all pet owners should make sure their pet’s microchipping information is current, and if it isn’t, update it now.

“We want to make sure you think of your pets in addition to yourself and your other family members. They’re depending on us, and we’re responsible for them,” she says.

If your four-legged family member needs microchipping, it’s a quick procedure and usually cheap. Dr. O’Hara says it’s the number one way to reunite with a lost pet.

