Tybee mayor encourages residents to begin storm prep; city offers sandbags starting today

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Tybee Island residents can stop by City Hall starting at 8 a.m. today to make sandbags to help prepare for possible flooding associated with Hurricane Irma.

Mayor Jason Buelterman posted an announcement on his Facebook page: “Beginning Wednesday at 8 a.m., the City will have sand and sandbags available to Tybee residents. The bags can be picked up at City Hall during regular business hours. The sand will be located at the volleyball courts in Memorial Park.”

The Tybee Mayor also encouraged residents to begin other storm preparations by:

Monitoring local authorities for advice and protective actions.

Preparing and inspecting your emergency supply kit, and do not forget your pet’s kit too.

Creating or updating your family evacuation plan, detailing how and where you will evacuate and where you could meet if separated if there is an evacuation order made.

Documenting important belongings (consider taking pictures or video).

Inspecting your property for loose, lightweight items that could become airborne.

Also, if you have functional access or medical needs call the Chatham County Public Health Department to sign up for their registry by calling 912-691-7443.

He also encouraged residents to sign up for the County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) alert system, by texting “Follow ChathamEMA” to 40404 to receive text alerts from CEMA. (Make sure there is a space between ‘Follow’ and ‘ChathamEMA’)

To sign up for the City of Tybee’s emergency notification system, go to www.cityoftybee.org and click on “Notification Sign Up.”

The next official statement from the City of Tybee will be made today, Sept. 6, at 1 p.m.