Tracking Irma: Wednesday Evening Storm Update

Wednesday Morning Hurricane Irma Update

Irma is an incredibly powerful Category 5 hurricane with winds of 185 mph. The storm is moving west northwest at 16 mph.

Even without a direct hit, life-threatening surf, storm surge, dangerous winds, and heavy rain are impacting many of the islands.

Irma will move continue to move WNW toward The Bahamas and Cuba on Friday and into Saturday, and near South Florida early Sunday.

Locally, we have plenty of time to watch this hurricane to see how it progresses. There is still a lot of uncertainty where this storm moves Sunday and Monday.

