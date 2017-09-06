Staying safe in a vulnerable profession: Rape Crisis Center hosts annual ‘Realtor Safety Night’

Believe it or not, being a realtor is one of the most vulnerable professions. think about it: you meet people in empty homes. if you’re not careful, it could be a disastrous situation…

When it comes to being safe on the job, you can never be too careful. The Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire is teaming up with Empire Construction to host the organization’s annual ‘Realtor Safety Night.’

The awareness program is designed to promote safety among realtors and women who travel for work by bringing into focus the high-risk profession where the top three crimes against women are robbery, rape and homicide.

The free event is open to realtors. Donations to benefit the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire will be accepted on site.

RCC Executive Director, Kesha Gibson-Carter, and Matt Follis, of Empire Construction join the conversation with important information you need to know.

More details:

“Realtor Safety Night”

Thursday, September 7

5 – 7 pm

Cohen’s Retreat

5715 Skidaway Road