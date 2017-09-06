School cancellations ahead of Hurricane Irma

In preparation for Hurricane Irma, some schools across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have issued changes to normal scheduling, including cancellations.

In addition, some Friday night football games have been rescheduled or cancelled.

News 3 will update this list as more information becomes available:

Beaufort County

Beaufort County schools will operate on normal schedules Tuesday. The district is working with local emergency management officials to monitor Hurricane Irma, and any storm-related schedule changes will be conveyed immediately.

District high school football games originally scheduled for Friday night have been rescheduled for Thursday night. The exception is Battery Creek’s game with Charleston Math and Science, which cannot be rescheduled and will be cancelled:

Hilton Head Island at May River (6:30 p.m.)

Beaufort at Whale Branch Early College (7:30 p.m.)

New Hampstead at Bluffton (7:30 p.m.)

Battery Creek at Charleston Math and Science (cancelled)

Bulloch County

Bulloch County Schools will make an announcement on Friday, September 8 by 1:00 p.m. about how their school schedules will be affected for the week of September 11 to 15.

Chatham County

Benedictine Military School will have a half day Friday and will be closed on Monday.

BC’s varsity football game in Brooklet against Southeast Bulloch is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 8.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has not released information on delays or closings at this time.

Effingham County

The Friday night football game scheduled between Effingham County at South Effingham has been moved to Thursday, September 7 at 7:30 p.m. at SEHS.

Admission gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Glynn County

Glynn County School System officials participated in an emergency management meeting with local governmental, utility and response agencies on Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 6, 2017) to discuss preparations for possible impacts related to Hurricane Irma.

The group determined there is insufficient information to make immediate decisions regarding evacuation and school closings.

The emergency management group will meet the morning of Thursday, September 7 to review the most recent information. At this time it is anticipated that decisions impacting the community will be announced.

The football game between Glynn Academy and Camden County has tentatively been rescheduled for Thursday, September 7 at 6 p.m. If school is cancelled in Glynn County on Friday, Sept. 8, all Glynn County School System athletic events will be cancelled, including the Glynn Academy-Camden County football game.