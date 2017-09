When a community faces devastation — like last fall with Hurricane Matthew — organizations come together to help rebuild.

That was the case with Communities in Schools.

Led by Catalina Garcia-Quick, the program collected school supplies, uniforms, toiletries– anything kids and families needed.

Tuesday, ‘Communities in Schools’ held an event at the Armstrong Center to discuss the importance of creating a supportive environment.

It was also the kick-off for the 2017-18 ‘All in for Kids’ campaign.