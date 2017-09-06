Gov McMaster declares state of emergency for SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Governor Henry McMaster today issued an executive order declaring a state of emergency for South Carolina in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

“The state of emergency allows one of the best, most experienced emergency response teams in the entire world to begin organizing response efforts,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “South Carolina is fortunate to have time to allow us to prepare for Hurricane Irma’s potential landfall, and it is important that families and individuals in vulnerable areas use that time to review safety plans in case they are needed.”

Along with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, Governor McMaster urges South Carolinians to prepare for the possibility of Hurricane Irma impacting the state.

This executive order enables all state agencies to coordinate resources in preparation for Hurricane Irma, which is currently a Category 5 hurricane.

Forecasters believe Irma could affect the east coast of the United States in the coming days, but evacuation plans have not been mandated at this time.

Governor McMaster, SCEMD Director Kim Stenson and US Army Maj. Gen. Bob Livingston will hold a press conference this afternoon at 2:00 p.m.

