Fort Pulaski to close for Hurricane Irma preparation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Fort Pulaski National Monument will close today, September 6 ahead of Hurricane Irma and the subsequent impacts to Chatham County.

The park will close at 5:00 p.m. and remain closed until after the storm has passed.

According to a press release, it will “re-open once damage assessments have been made and the park is deemed safe for visitation.”

Less than a year ago, Hurricane Matthew devastated Fort Pulaski National Park in October. Eight months later, a tornado touched down in June.

Despite the damage, the fort still stands. On average, the park sees about 400,000 visitors a year.

For more information, visit www.nps.gov/fopu or call (912) 786-8182.