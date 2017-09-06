CEMA in Watch, Wait and Worry Mode

Chatham County is watching the weather very closely, just like everyone else. But they have to make decisions which affect more than just one family, but thousands.

“We could have potentially Category 3 Category 4 winds in Chatham County with 10-15 foot storm surge lasting over a period of 10-14 hours,” said CEMA Director Dennis Jones.

Those words from CEMA Director Dennis Jones left even a group of reporters silent.

The worst case scenario.. put into words.

“10-15 foot of storm surge is roughly a category 2 Hurricane,” explained Jones. “What we are looking at if we had that type of storm surge here, it would basically inundate the county so it looks like a horseshoe. It would come up the Savannah river, come up the Ogeechee river and also all the Island properties.”

CEMA expects Irma to come in at High Tide which will lead to

significant flooding throughout the area. That does not even account for amount of rain connected to the storm

But while Irma’s strength isn’t in question, when to evacuate still is.

“Somebody that wanted to leave, now that’s personal discretion,” said Dennis Jones. “Its not something i would recommend right now its too early. But if you feel you need to do it then go ahead and do that. If you feel you need to do that for the safety of your family then go ahead and do that.”

CEMA, and a command group made up of mayors and the County Chairman, city and county managers, the Chatham County Sheriff and Board of Education Director will make the decision for everyone else.

“Looking at Monday morning for impacts and back it up 36 hours from there, and we also look at the necessary time needed to get specialty population out, thats an addition 24 hours so we back it up from there.”

At that point the three evacuation zones in Chatham County will find out what they should do..

A general evacuation order means its recommended you go..

A Mandatory evacuation means you must go.

Buses will be at the Civic Center to take folks who need help..

2 pieces of luggage and yes you can take your pets.

But before those buses roll CEMA will make sure people need to leave, and will when given the order.

“its something we really have to take a look at and make sure that those people in those threatened communities know there is flooding potential,” said Dennis Jones.

‘During Matthew most of the debris we saw was vegetative debris, If this storm was to come here then we’d see vegetative debris, but we’d also see whats called c and d or construction and demolition debris which is homes, mobile homes, its going to be lumber, steel, washers and dryers and refrigerators, its going to be a lot of non vegetative debris connected with this storm if it comes here.”

CEMA believes the contra flow on I-16, opening all four lanes to get traffic out, will help with gridlock.

Already there are folks from Florida who have evacuated as well, and Chatham county will take that into consideration before issuing any evacuation order.