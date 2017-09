WALTHAM, Mass. (WBTS) — Three people were hurt on Saturday when an SUV struck them on a sidewalk in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Surveillance video captured the incident.

Fire officials said the SUV had been backing up when the driver somehow backed into the pedestrians.

The victims were taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

