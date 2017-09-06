BREAKING: Gov Deal issues state of emergency for select coastal counties

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Acting on a recommendation from Georgia’s Emergency Operations Command, Gov. Nathan Deal today issued a state of emergency for six coastal counties ahead of Hurricane Irma.

This emergency declaration includes Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Libert and McIntosh Counties.

Gov. Deal issued the following statement along with the executive order:

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, I’ve issued an executive order prohibiting price gouging and waiving rules and regulations for motor vehicles transporting supplies, equipment, personnel, goods and services associated with disaster assistance and relief,” said Deal. “This state of emergency also ensures aid for the six counties potentially impacted by this catastrophic storm. We will continue monitoring Hurricane Irma’s path in the days ahead and coordinating with our federal, state and local partners. I urge Georgians in the affected counties to remain vigilant and be prepared.

For more information on hurricane preparedness, visit the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency website here.