Armstrong State University to cancel class, business operations ahead of Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Amstrong State University’s main campus in Savannah, along with the Armstrong Liberty Center in Hinesville will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 7.

University officials made this decision based on the National Hurricane Center’s latest projection.

All residential students must leave campus as a precaution, and the university will have transportation available to take students to a safe location.

Classes and events will be canceled, and campus will be closed Friday, September 8 through Tuesday, September 12.

Residence halls will close at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 8 a.m.

At this time, it is unclear when classes will resume, residence halls will re-open and normal business operations will commence.

University officials will continue to monitor developments with Hurricane Irma and will issue further updates as needed.

They note that the safety of students, faculty and staff is the top priority at Armstrong.

Additional information is available at Armstrong.edu/emergency or by calling Armstrong’s Emergency Hotline at 912.344.2500.