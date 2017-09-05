Wing Zone franchise owner shares story behind opening ‘Hostess City’ location

SAVANNAH, Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Food is a language that brings everyone together.

Patrick De La Rosa, a U.S. Military Veteran and a Wing Zone franchise owner, visited The Bridge on Tuesday to tell us how he found a little piece of home in Wing Zone.

He served in the army for 20 years and while he was stationed in many places, Savannah (Fort Stewart) held a special place in his heart, which ultimately led him to open a franchise in the Hostess City.

Click ‘play’ to learn which one of his family members inspired him to start experimenting and making his own sauces and how he makes sure his franchise stays involved in the community.

