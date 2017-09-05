Video: Hurricane hunters fly through Irma

(NBC) — Hurricane Irma grew into a powerful Category Four storm yesterday as it headed for the northeastern Caribbean and was forecast to begin buffeting the region today.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour late Monday, and the U.S. National Hurricane Center said additional strengthening was expected.

Irma was centered 410 miles east of the Leeward Islands and moving west at 13 miles per hour.

The Hurricane Center said the storm’s center was forecast to move near or over the northern Leeward Islands late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

States of emergency were declared in Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and all of Florida.