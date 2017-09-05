Video: Congress returns to full agenda today

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) — In Washington, Congress returns today with a full agenda, including avoiding default and a government shutdown.

But all that may be overshadowed by President Trump’s decision on whether to deport thousands of immigrants brought here as children.

Immigrants known as “dreamers”–brought to the U.S. illegally as children–may no longer be protected from deportation pending an announcement by the Attorney General this morning.

Jose Martinez, a DACA protester said, “We’re not criminals, we’re not thieves, we’re not rapists like the President had said when he began his campaign. We’re pretty much just here for a better future for ourselves, for our families.”

The Obama order known as DACA (deferred action for childhood arrivals) protects as many as 800,000 immigrants, many of them now adults.

Jared Bernstein of the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said, “They are contributors. And the last thing we’d want to do is kick them out of this economy.”

Nine states have threatened to sue to end DACA.

Republicans are split. Two sources tell NBC the administration may include a six-month delay, buying time for Congress to fix it.

They’re back in session today.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, (R) Wisconsin, said “Tax reform is one of the biggest pieces of our agenda.”

Plus the budget: Congress may push that till the end of the year to prevent a government shutdown.

They also need to extend the debt ceiling this month, allowing America to borrow more money.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said, “Nobody is going to let the U.S. government default on its debt.”

And lawmakers will seek billions for Hurricane Harvey recovery.

Plus they face deadlines this month to re-authorize national flood insurance, children’s health insurance, and the FAA.

With all that, tax reform could take a backseat. It’s complicated, but the Treasury Secretary says they’re still on track to get that done by the end of the year.