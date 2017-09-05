Tybee woman files criminal complaint against contractor over Hurricane Matthew repairs

(TYBEE ISLAND) Police are now involved in a Tybee Island woman’s effort to get the hurricane damage repairs to her home completed 11 months after Matthew hit. The 71 year old retired school teacher and widow complained of unfinished repairs by her contractor and an inability to get anyone with the out-of-town firm to answer the phone or even return her calls. Amanda Sedgwick says she’s dealing with a non-functional kitchen with no stove or running water and there’s a big pile of dirt where her tub/shower should be in her master bathroom, which also has no toilet. Friday, News 3 successfully connected Sedgwick with the owner of the contracting firm she hired, Quick Response Force based in Atlanta. Josh Brown, owner of the firm, raised his voice several times during the call. Sedgwick decided to call the police after her conversation with Brown, but not before giving him a head’s-up about her next steps. “We’ll settle this in court and that’s all, I’m not lying and we will prove it in court who’s lying here.” Sedgwick told Brown.

Brown says the work on Sedgwick’s home stopped when supplemental coverage documents weren’t signed. He adds that the work that is completed is a re-do of the whole house, including changes to the floor plan, and the entire job is in excess of $120,000 dollars. The complaint she filed with Tybee Island Police alleges theft by Deception. We asked Lieutenant Bertram Whitley if Sedgwick is the only person on the Island to call the police about hurricane repairs. “She’s not and I won’t say that there have been more criminal complaints. I can say that there are possibly some civil issues between individuals and their contractors where, here on Tybee.” Whitley said. Sedgwick says in addition to the criminal complaint, she’ll take civil action as well.