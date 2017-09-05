Tuesday Morning Tropical Update

Hurricane Irma is a dangerous Category 5 hurricane. As of 10:00am winds were 175 mph and the storm was 270 east of Antigua, in the Leeward Islands.

The storm is forecasted to continue moving west northwest tomorrow. It is also expected to maintain strength as a Category 5 hurricane by the time it nears Puerto Rico.

After tomorrow, there is a lot of uncertainty with where Irma will go and how strong the storm will stay.

Any landfall should cause the storm to weaken a bit, but it will still be very strong and powerful. We can’t say exactly what type of impact this will have on the U.S. let alone the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry yet.

We could start to see impacts as early as the end of the week to the beginning of the weekend. The current track has the storm near Florida on Sunday.

A lot can change between now and then and the best thing to do is be prepared and monitor any changes on wsav.com or WSAV on Facebook.