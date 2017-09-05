Should the name of the Talmadge Bridge be changed?

Symbols have power. That was the message from a group of panelists at a forum Tuesday night on the Talmadge Bridge. Up to 200 people attended and while some in the audience said they didn’t support changing the name of the bridge, the vast majority of those seemed to want it changed as soon as possible.

Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson moderated the panel discussion and began the evening by saying he had been “offended by the naming of that bridge because of the symbolism it portrays.”

“Every time i cross that bridge or every time you look at that bridge, for many of us it brings back an unpleasant memory,” said Johnson.

Longtime Savannah activist Pamela Oglesby was bit more blunt. “It’s time for a change people and as long as you look at that bridge you also have to face the fact what this man stood for,” she said. .

Historians say what Eugene Talmadge stood for was racial division, that he was an avowed racist and segregationist..

“I’m offended that the bridge is named after Eugene Talmadge and I have been offended most of my life because I grew up in a household hearing stories about this man,” said Bernetta Lanier.

Lanier said her father and grandfather talked about Talmadge coming to Savannah to hold loud campaign rallies, events which African Americans weren’t allowed to attend or wouldn’t dare to try. “And this man was very boisterous and he would talk about African Americans in very negative ways and how Blacks would never go to school with the Whites as along as he was governor,” said Lanier.

In 1991, the new bridge was built but it was renamed for Talmadge who’d served in the 40’s. At the time, city officials had apparently launched some objections saying it should be named something like the “Savannah River Bridge.” But nothing changed.

One forum speaker said the name Talmadge was unworthy of Savannah and that ironically a bridge is supposed to connect two places but in this case the name on the bridge has served as a racial divider for years.

Former Savannah Mayor Edna Jackson was in the audience. “in 2013 we tried to get the name changed,” she told me.

Jackson said the City had made some headway appealing to the Chatham County delegation of state lawmakers who attempted to bring up the issue but who then faced objections from other lawmakers and reportedly from some relatives of Eugene Talmadge.

Now Jackson thinks four years later there may be more momentum. “I don’t care what name is on it, i just don’t want his name on it,” she told us.

Last month, Savannah Mayor Eddie Deloach led an effort with the City Council to pass a resolution to appeal to Governor Nathan Deal to help get the name changed. Former Mayor Johnson recognized Deloach in the audience Tuesday night and thanked him for his leadership.

Meanwhile, Francys Johnson, the former head of the Georgia NAACP said while symbols are important, it’s not enough to just change the name of something. Johnson said for him the issue is the system that Talmadge represented which Johnson feels in some ways is still operating today. “As we sit here and talk about a bridge, what we really are talking about are people who were subjugated, people whose lives were constrained, whose opportunities were limited,” he said.

For others it is not about trying to change history but maybe changing direction. Robin Williams from the SCAD Architectural History Department said “it is part of history that places get renamed and I think this is golden opportunity to consider that as an option.”