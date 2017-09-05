SCAD postpones start of fall quarter due to Hurricane Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Ahead of Hurricane Irma, Savannah College of Art and Design is postponing the start of classes for one week.

There is not an evacuation order in place at this time, but SCAD says they will continue to work with local, state, and regional authorities to monitor and prepare for the storm.

Savannah, Atlanta, and eLearning students are encouraged to delay travel plans and adhere to the following:

New students will not be allowed to move into residence halls before Thursday, September 14

Returning students will not be allowed to move in before Saturday, September 16

Pre-approved students, currently in transit & arriving before 5 p.m. before Wednesday, September 6 may check into their residence halls

“It is our hope that delaying the start of the quarter will not affect the quarter’s scheduled end on Thursday, November 16,” says a statement on SCAD’s website.

At this time, staff and faculty on SCAD Savannah and Atlanta campuses will report to work as usual.