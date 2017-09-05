Police investigate early morning motorcycle crash on East Victory Drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officers responded to a report of a crash on East Victory Drive, near Skidaway Road, at approximately 12:30 a.m. on September 5.

A car was traveling west on Victory Drive, through the Skidaway Road intersection. James Martin, 34, was traveling north on Skidaway Road on his motorcycle. Reportedly, Martin ran the red light at Victory Drive and collided with the westbound car.

Martin sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital. At this time, no other injuries have been reported.

The Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) responded to the scene. This investigation is ongoing.