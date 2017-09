Related Coverage UPDATE: Police ID victim in fatal shooting at Savannah Gardens Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A man has been arrested in connection to the August 25 shooting death at Savannah Gardens Apartments on Pennsylvania Avenue.

Rajah Young, 23, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department (SCMPD).

SCMPD Violent Crimes detectives are working closely with the District Attorney’s Office about the possibility of additional charges.

