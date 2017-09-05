Locals preparing for possible storm impact

SAVANNAH, GA – Many people in the Low Country and Coastal Empire are preparing for Hurricane Irma to possibly make its way to Georgia.

Several stores have already sold out of water, and a few Home Depots are out of generators.

Tameka Bryent told News 3, “plenty of water, canned goods, flashlights batteries all that stuff you need. It’s best to get it now while it’s plentiful because you can’t predict what’s going to happen.”

Many people also told News 3 that they are planning on evacuating the city if the storm comes near.

“Matthew did a whole lot of damage, flooding everywhere. I might evacuate this time, I really might evacuate this time,” said Marika Leak.

Savannah College of Art and Design sent out a notice earlier Tuesday that they are postponing the first week of classes and not allowing students to enter the dorms. Omar Mora, a SCAD student, told News 3 that he’s more concerned about his family in Puerto Rico.

“They’re already prepared, they just sent me text messages and pictures putting all the panels on the windows,” said Mora.

Bryent also gave advice to locals who are on the fence about preparing now for Irma.

“If you’re planning on evacuating or getting stocked up i advise you to do it now before it’s too late,” said Bryent.