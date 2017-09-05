Local group hosts meeting to discuss Talmadge Bridge name change

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local activism group, “Span the Gap” wants you to come out to the Savannah Theatre today to discuss new name possibilities for the Talmadge Bridge.

The spokesperson for the organization says they’re not trying to change history by changing the name of the bridge, but instead they’re trying to start a new chapter in the Hostess City.

Ron Christopher of Span the Gap said, “The idea behind the symposium is to raise awareness about the bridge. There are a number of people in Savannah who don’t know the history of Eugene Talmadge, for whom the bridge is named. And by holding the symposium, we’ll raise the awareness and hopefully it’ll lead to what ultimately needs to happen, the name being changed.”

The bridge is named after former Georgia Governor Eugene Talmadge, someone who was the face of racism and segregation.

According to the New Georgia Encyclopedia, in 1946, Talmadge ran on a white supremacist platform and was against any kind of social or political equality. He’s also infamous for blocking the integration of blacks and immigrants at the University of Georgia.

And while this is a part of Georgia’s history, Span the Gap doesn’t believe it should continue to be honored.

If you’d like to give your input, the meeting is free and open to the public, tonight Sept. 5. at 6:30 p.m. and will continue until around 8:30 p.m. at The Historic Savannah Theatre on Chippewa Square.