‘GALS, Inc.’ invites community to walk for Sickle Cell Disease awareness

SAVANNAH, Ga.

Sickle cell disease affects about 100,000 people in the United States, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, and 2.5 million people in the U.S. carry the sickle cell trait.

While the red blood cell disorder affects many, information about it often ends up under the radar. That’s why GALS, Inc., which stands for ‘Growing and Loving Sisters, Inc.’ has made it their mission to get the word out about sickle cell disease.

Carla Peterson and Janell Williams, of GALS, Inc., joined the conversation on Tuesday to tell us how they’re spreading awareness by holding their Sickle Cell Walk and Rally on Saturday, September 9th.

Peterson and Williams say it’s their 4th successful year educating the public about the dangerous disease and helping to raise money to continue to help spread awareness.

Press ‘play’ to learn more about the magazine GALS, Inc., magazine they’ve created and the new organizations partnering up with the group this year.

Planning to go? Check out the details below. Tickets are $20.00.

Click here to visit their event Facebook page.