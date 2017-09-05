Florida braces for possible landfall of Hurricane Irma

FLORIDA (NBC News) – Another major weather threat is brewing in the Atlantic as Hurricane Irma, an astonishing Category Five storm with winds of 185 miles an hour, moves closer to the U.S. mainland.

They are heeding the warnings across Florida.

“Every family has got to get ready,” Governor Rick Scott warned Tuesday.

Lines formed early at one Costco, where Black Friday sized crowds left some store shelves empty.

Irma is already the strongest storm ever recorded outside of the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico.

Forecasters say the potentially catastrophic hurricane could make landfall in Florida over the weekend.

The Florida Keys will begin mandatory visitor evacuations Wednesday morning.

