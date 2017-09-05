Connecting through conversation: Emergent Savannah is back with monthly ‘Monday Means Community’ meetings

After taking a summer hiatus, Emergent Savannah is back. Today, the community organization announced its line-up of social activists and their causes for the group’s upcoming Monday Means Community meeting. “Apathy Ousted!” is the theme for this month’s gathering.

Click on the video box to watch our interview with Tom Kohler and Brittany Curry.

Monday Means Community is a collaborative event series that promotes discussion and access to information on civic and cultural life.

More details:

Emergent Savannah Presents:

Emergent Activism: Apathy Ousted

Monday, September 11

7 pm

The Sentient Bean