CEMA to enter enhanced monitoring phase for Hurricane Irma

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) will advance to Operation Condition 4 on September 5 ahead of Hurricane Irma.

At 8 a.m. on Wednesday, CEMA will enhance monitoring of the hurricane and any impacts it may make to the Chatham County area.

Irma is a Category 5 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds at 185 mph and higher gusts.

Residents are encouraged to monitor current weather information and begin common storm preparation efforts.

For more information on how to prepare for a hurricane, visit here.

CEMA also suggests documenting important belongings, inspecting your property for items that could become airborne, and calling Chatham County Public Health Department (912-691-7443) if you have functional access or medical needs.

Starting at 8 a.m. tomorrow, CEMA will initiate a Level 3 activation of their Emergency Operations Center, which “is a more heightened level of awareness and consists of CEMA staff and select partners.”

For more information visit chathamemergency.org.