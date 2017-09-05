Bulloch County officials capture escaped inmate at local motel

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Patriot Inn, located on Hwy. 301 South near I-16 on Sept. 1, at approximately 11:30 p.m. in reference to a suspicious person.

Deputy Morgan Jones attempted to identify the person and the suspect continued to provide false information about his name and date of birth.

When other deputies arrived on the scene, the person attempted to flee on foot.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was apprehended without further incident, and he was positively identified as Aaron Reynolds, 26.

After further investigation, it was determined that Reynolds was an inmate of the Smith State Prison Transitional Center, and had walked away from his detail at Claxton Poultry. During the investigation, a Kawasaki ATV was located within proximity where Reynolds was located. The ATV was found to be a stolen vehicle from Evans County. Reynolds admitted he stole the ATV when he left his detail at Claxton Poultry.

Reynolds was transported to the Bulloch County Jail where he was booked in on charges of Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer, giving false information and theft by receiving stolen property.

Evans County Sheriff’s Office will also seek further criminal charges for his escape from the Transitional Center.

Reynolds was transported to the custody of Smith State Prison.