Two women struck by chairs thrown from Atlanta hotel balcony

By Published:

ATLANTA (AP) – Organizers of Dragon Con say two women were struck by chairs dropped from a 10th floor hotel balcony during the science fiction and fantasy convention being held in Atlanta.

WSB TV reports both injured women were treated at local hospitals. Kelly McDaniel told the station she was walking on the ground floor outside the Marriott Marquis in downtown Atlanta early Sunday when she heard loud pops and then felt blood gushing down her face.

McDaniel says two staples were needed to close her wound. She was dressed as the villain Loki from the Avengers movies and says her costume may have saved her from a more serious injury.

The Marriott Marquis is one of the host hotels for Dragon Con. Organizers said in a statement that Atlanta police are investigating.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s