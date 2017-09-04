Senator Lindsey Graham releases statement on DACA

WASHINGTON – (WSAV) Protesters in cities across the country are their voicing opposition to President Donald Trump bringing an end to protections for young immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children. People familiar with Trump’s plan say the president wants to dismantle the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program after a six-month delay.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) released this statement Monday on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“If President Trump chooses to cancel the DACA program and give Congress six months to find a legislative solution, I will be supportive of such a position.

“I have always believed DACA was a presidential overreach.

“However, I equally understand the plight of the Dream Act kids who — for all practical purposes — know no country other than America.

“If President Trump makes this decision we will work to find a legislative solution to their dilemma.

“I have introduced legislation to solve this problem along with Senator Durbin. I look forward to working with President Trump and my colleagues in Congress to find a fair solution to this difficult problem.”