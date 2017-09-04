Royal family expecting baby number three

By Published:
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017 file photo Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge smile as they arrive at the memorial garden in Kensington Palace, London. Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child. The announcement released in a statement Monday Sept. 4, 2017 says the queen is delighted by the news. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)

LONDON (AP) – Kensington Palace says Prince William and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, are expecting their third child.

The announcement released in a statement Mondays says the queen is delighted by the news.

Officials say Prince William’s wife, the former Kate Middleton, is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum, a form of severe morning sickness, and will not carry out her engagements Monday.

William and Kate already have two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

